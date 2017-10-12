Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Set to sit Wednesday
Ritchie (lower body) wasn't on the ice for warmups and won't play against the Islanders on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Ritchie will miss his third straight game Wednesday after suffering a lower-body injury in the season opener against the Coyotes. He seems to be a game-time decision ahead of each contest, so that's a good sign that his return is nearing. The 21-year-old winger will have his next chance to play Friday in Colorado.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...