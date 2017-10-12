Ritchie (lower body) wasn't on the ice for warmups and won't play against the Islanders on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Ritchie will miss his third straight game Wednesday after suffering a lower-body injury in the season opener against the Coyotes. He seems to be a game-time decision ahead of each contest, so that's a good sign that his return is nearing. The 21-year-old winger will have his next chance to play Friday in Colorado.