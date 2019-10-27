Ritchie produced an assist, two PIM, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Newly promoted to the top line, Ritchie found linemate Maxime Comtois for an insurance tally in the third period. Ritchie is up to five points, 19 shots on goal, and 22 PIM in 10 games this season. He'll see a bump in value while skating alongside Ryan Getzlaf, but the 23-year-old winger is likely to be shuffled all over the lineup throughout the campaign.