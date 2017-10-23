Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Shifts to second power-play unit
Ritchie was demoted to the No. 2 power-play unit during Monday's practice, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
With a few Anaheim regulars returning to the ice, Ritchie was relegated down the depth chart. The 21-year-old winger has recorded just a single assist through four games, but he's packed plenty of punch in the PIM and hits columns with 14 and 11, respectively. While Ritchie's scoring upside is likely to remain limited, he can help in fantasy settings that reward his rambunctious and undisciplined style of play.
