Ritchie (upper body) is expected to return to action against the Devils on Monday, Shawn P. Roarke of NHL.com reports.

Prior to his stint in the press box, Ritchie was bogged down in a seven-game goal drought in which he garnered a mere two helpers. The 21-year-old figures to slot into a bottom-six role for now, but could get a look on the first or second line down the road. The winger technically still needs to be activated off injured reserve with Joseph Blandisi likely headed down to the minors in a corresponding move.