Ritchie failed to get his name on the scoresheet as San Jose swept Anaheim out of the playoffs.

The 10th overall pick in the 2014 draft scored half of his 10 goals in the last 14 games of the regular season, but his boost in production didn't carry over into the postseason. While Ritchie averaged less than 12 minutes of time on ice per game in the series, he was largely ineffective when he went over the boards. Ritchie had a total of only three shots on goal and hurt his team by taking four minor penalties.