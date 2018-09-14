According to general manager Bob Murray, Ritchie and the Ducks are "not at all close" on settling on terms of a new contract, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Ritchie has registered back-to-back 25-plus point campaigns and is no doubt looking for a pay raise from the roughly $1.6 million he earned last season. With Patrick Eaves (shoulder) getting healthy and the emergence of Kevin Roy, Anaheim may consider the winger a fringe player -- which likely accounts for their gap in compensation. If something can't be worked out soon, it's possible the club looks at moving Ritchie rather than dealing with an extended holdout.