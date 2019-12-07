Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Suffers apparent leg injury
Ritchie left Friday's game versus the Capitals with an apparent leg injury, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Ritchie went down awkwardly in the corner after a hit from Radko Gudas in the first period. The severity of Ritchie's injury is unknown, but he needed help to get off the ice. If the winger misses time, Maxime Comtois will likely replace him in the lineup.
