Ritchie received a qualifying offer from the Ducks on Monday, NHL.com reports. As a result, the team gets to keep its negotiating rights with the winger through the free-agency signing period.

Ritchie has provided the Ducks with 26 goals and 33 assists over 186 games at hockey's highest level. He's been getting his feet wet in both special teams situations but is primarily an even-strength, bottom-six contributor at this juncture.