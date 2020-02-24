Ritchie scored two goals, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Ritchie and Adam Henrique each had four-point efforts as the Ducks' second line carried the offense in the high-scoring affair. The big game bumped Ritchie up to eight goals and 19 points in 41 contests this year. He's added 79 hits, 78 PIM and 70 shots.