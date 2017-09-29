Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Under the weather Friday
Ritchie missed Friday's practice due to an illness, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
There's been no indication that Ritchie is dealing with anything serious, so at this point it's safe to assume he'll be fully healthy for the Ducks' regular-season opener Oct. 5 against Arizona. The 21-year-old winger, who notched 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 78 games last campaign, is expected to begin the 2017-18 season skating in a top-six role.
