Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Won't play versus Kings
Ritchie has an upper-body injury and will sit out of Saturday's game versus the Kings.
He's having a career year with 31 points in 58 games, and his absence will hurt the Ducks' offensive potential. Ritchie's absence will also open the door for Kiefer Sherwood to enter the lineup.
