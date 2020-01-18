Ritchie (knee) is not listed on the roster report for Friday's game versus the Hurricanes, indicating he will not make his return.

Ritchie remains on injured reserve at this time. The 24-year-old winger is recovering from a sprained left MCL suffered on Dec. 6. Ritchie will have an extended amount of time to get back up to game speed, -- the Ducks begin their bye week following Friday's game, and they won't play again until Jan. 27. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve prior to making his return.