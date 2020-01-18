Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Won't return to lineup Friday
Ritchie (knee) is not listed on the roster report for Friday's game versus the Hurricanes, indicating he will not make his return.
Ritchie remains on injured reserve at this time. The 24-year-old winger is recovering from a sprained left MCL suffered on Dec. 6. Ritchie will have an extended amount of time to get back up to game speed, -- the Ducks begin their bye week following Friday's game, and they won't play again until Jan. 27. He'll need to be activated from injured reserve prior to making his return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.