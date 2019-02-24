Ritchie collected a primary assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.

Ritchie chased down a loose puck and fed Carter Rowney for a goal at the doorstep. It's easy to see countless fantasy owners losing faith in Anaheim's skaters since the team carries an egregious minus-52 goal differential, but Ritchie still qualifies as a sneaky play in deep leagues as the owner of eight goals, 18 helpers and six power-play points through 46 games.