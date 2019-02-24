Ducks' Nick Ritchie: Works hard for apple
Ritchie collected a primary assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.
Ritchie chased down a loose puck and fed Carter Rowney for a goal at the doorstep. It's easy to see countless fantasy owners losing faith in Anaheim's skaters since the team carries an egregious minus-52 goal differential, but Ritchie still qualifies as a sneaky play in deep leagues as the owner of eight goals, 18 helpers and six power-play points through 46 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...