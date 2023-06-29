Myatovic was selected 33rd overall by the Ducks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Myatovic was a 30-goal scorer (in 68 games) for Seattle this past season in helping the Thunderbirds win the WHL Championship. It was a significant jump in production for a kid who scored just four times in 67 games a year ago. While the scoring is nice to see, it doesn't represent the type of player Myatovic projects to be at the NHL level. At 6-foot-3 and about 180 pounds, Myatovic has the look of a depth player that can provide some secondary offense for the Ducks. That said, there could be more here when you consider how far Myatovic has come since being a sixth-round pick in the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft.