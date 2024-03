Myatovic inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Friday.

Myatovic -- who was selected by the Ducks with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft -- has put together a decent season with WHL Seattle, putting up nine goals and 21 assists despite playing in just 34 games. The 19-year-old winger probably won't make the full-time jump to the NHL next season but is a youngster for fantasy players to keep an eye on.