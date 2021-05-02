Deslauriers scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Deslauriers' second-period tally stood as the game-winner for the Ducks. The 30-year-old has produced 10 points in 46 contests, mainly in a fourth-line role. He's added 60 shots on net, 131 hits, 53 PIM and a minus-6 rating.