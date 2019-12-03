Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Churns out assist
Deslauriers produced an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
The Ducks' fourth line opened the scoring, with Deslauriers relaying a Carter Rowney pass to Derek Grant for the tally. The physical winger is up to four points, 46 hits and 24 PIM in 16 contests this season.
