Deslauriers collected a goal and an assist with three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

The fourth line of veterans Deslauriers, Carter Rowney (two assists) and Derek Grant (one assist) was the only forward unit to produce for the offensively-challenged Ducks. Deslauriers potted his second goal in as many games when he knocked home a rebound on the doorstep midway through the middle frame. The goal was an important one for the Ducks, who were trailing 2-0 and being outshot 24-8 at the time. The 29-year-old Deslauriers brings little offensively to his bottom-six role despite his recent production.