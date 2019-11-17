Deslauriers posted an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Deslauriers set up Derek Grant's first of three goals in the contest. Deslauriers also got into a second-period scuffle with Oskar Sundqvist after the latter charged at John Gibson, with both skaters earning roughing minors. The 28-year-old winger has just two assists with 17 PIM and 26 hits in 10 appearances this year. He's a very clear fourth-line player on the rare occasion he's not in the press box.