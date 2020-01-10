Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Drops mitts Thursday
Deslauriers had a fighting major in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Stars.
Deslauriers fought the Stars' Jamie Oleksiak right after the faceoff following Alexander Radulov's tally in the second period. Deslauriers doesn't do much on offense -- he has only five points in 32 contests this season. However, he's up to 66 PIM and 80 hits, but that's likely not enough to earn even deep-format fantasy relevance, especially since he'll likely start losing playing time when the Ducks get to full health.
