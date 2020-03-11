Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Earns first career hat trick
Deslauriers posted a natural hat trick in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Deslauriers' three goals came in a span of 9:04 during the first period, staking the Ducks to a 4-0 lead. The 29-year-old forward is much more known for physical play -- he has 13 points to go with 136 hits and 92 PIM in 58 appearances this season. This was likely just a blip on the radar for Deslauriers, who typically holds a fourth-line role.
