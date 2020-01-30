Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Ends drought with helper
Deslauriers picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Deslauriers snapped a 13-game point drought with the helper. In that span, he churned out 29 hits and 17 shots on goal. The 28-year-old now has six points through 38 contests, which is better than what he managed in 48 outings last year. Deslauriers has added 90 hits and 68 PIM in a fairly consistent fourth-line role.
