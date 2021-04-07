Deslauriers scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added five hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Deslauriers brought some depth scoring from the fourth line, snapping his 10-game point drought with a second-period tally. He also assisted on David Backes' empty-netter in the third. While the point total rarely stands out for Deslauriers, he brings grit to the Ducks' bottom six. He has eight points, 45 shots on net, 100 hits and 38 PIM through 34 appearances.