Deslauriers registered an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.

Making just his fifth appearance of the year, Deslauriers finally put his name on the scoresheet with an assist on Derek Grant's game-winning goal. The 28-year-old winger was playing in place of Devin Shore, who was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's contest. Deslauriers has added 13 hits and five PIM in limited time this season, but he's not guaranteed to stay in the lineup long-term.