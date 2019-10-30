Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Gets on scoresheet
Deslauriers registered an assist and six hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Jets.
Making just his fifth appearance of the year, Deslauriers finally put his name on the scoresheet with an assist on Derek Grant's game-winning goal. The 28-year-old winger was playing in place of Devin Shore, who was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's contest. Deslauriers has added 13 hits and five PIM in limited time this season, but he's not guaranteed to stay in the lineup long-term.
