Deslauriers signed a two-year contract extension worth $1 million AAV with the Ducks on Saturday.

Deslauriers was in and out of the lineup to start the year, but he's played 33 straight games dating back to Nov. 25. The 27-year-old Deslauriers doesn't score much, but he's quite physical with 108 hits and 80 PIM, including 12 fights, across 45 games.