Deslauriers scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 1-0 win over the Wild.

Deslauriers tallied at 4:09 of the third period on a pass from Kevin Shattenkirk, and that was all the Ducks needed. Offense has been hard to come by for Ducks not named Maxime Comtois -- Deslauriers is only the second Duck to score this year. The 29-year-old fourth-line has added seven hits and eight shots on net through three contests.