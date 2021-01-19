Deslauriers scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 1-0 win over the Wild.
Deslauriers tallied at 4:09 of the third period on a pass from Kevin Shattenkirk, and that was all the Ducks needed. Offense has been hard to come by for Ducks not named Maxime Comtois -- Deslauriers is only the second Duck to score this year. The 29-year-old fourth-line has added seven hits and eight shots on net through three contests.
