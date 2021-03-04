Deslauriers has no points in his last 10 games.

Deslauriers started the year hot with five points in his first 11 outings, but he went cold over the second month of the campaign. He was a healthy scratch for Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues. The 30-year-old forward is likely to continue competing with David Backes, Max Jones, Derek Grant and Danton Heinen as the Ducks seem set to rotate their depth forwards often. Deslauriers brings physicality to the lineup, as he has 61 hits and 10 PIM in 21 appearances.