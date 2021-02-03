Deslauriers scored an empty-net goal, supplied an assist and took a fighting major in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Deslauriers dropped the gloves with Kurtis MacDermid just three seconds into the contest, injecting some animosity into the SoCal rivalry. In the second period, Deslauriers earned the secondary assist on David Backes' tally, which stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old Deslauriers then tacked on an insurance goal with an empty-netter in the final minute. The fourth-liner has produced five points, 23 hits, 15 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating through 11 outings this season. His two-point effort Tuesday snapped a six-game drought, but Deslauriers can go long stretches of time between points.