Deslauriers scored a goal on two shots and delivered four hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to Washington.

Deslauriers found the net with just under two minutes left in the third period, driving to the net to re-direct a Ryan Getzlaf pass. It was the first goal in 11 games this season for the first-year Duck, who entered the night with just 24 career goals in 327 NHL games.