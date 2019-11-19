Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Scores first goal of season
Deslauriers scored a goal on two shots and delivered four hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to Washington.
Deslauriers found the net with just under two minutes left in the third period, driving to the net to re-direct a Ryan Getzlaf pass. It was the first goal in 11 games this season for the first-year Duck, who entered the night with just 24 career goals in 327 NHL games.
