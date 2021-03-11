Deslauriers registered an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Deslauriers set up Sam Steel for the Ducks' lone goal of the game. The 30-year-old Deslauriers snapped an 11-game point drought with his assist. The fourth-line winger is up to six points, 28 shots, 70 hits and 12 PIM through 23 contests. His physicality could earn him a look in deeper fantasy formats, but scoring is only a secondary part of his game.