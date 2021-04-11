Deslauriers will play for the Ducks in Sunday's game versus the Avalanche.
Despite reports that he was traded to the Penguins, the deal isn't official, so the rugged winger will suit up for the Ducks on Sunday. Deslauriers will skate on the fourth line with Derek Grant.
More News
-
Penguins' Nicolas Deslauriers: Heads to Steel City•
-
Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Fills stat sheet•
-
Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Snaps point drought with helper•
-
Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Offense runs cold•
-
Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Produces Gordie Howe hat trick•
-
Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Collects pair of points•