Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Tallies in Tuesday's win
Deslauriers potted a goal and served up two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.
Deslauriers is now at nine points, 117 hits, 82 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 51 games this season. The 29-year-old continues to fill a fourth-line role, but Deslauriers probably shouldn't be counted on for regular contributions on the scoresheet.
