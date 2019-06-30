Ducks' Nicolas Deslauriers: Traded to Anaheim
Deslauriers was traded to the Ducks in exchange for a fourth-round pick on Sunday.
Deslauriers should provide some cheap forward depth for the Ducks next season. However, he scored five points in 48 games last season and has just 49 points in 317 career NHL contests. He shouldn't appear on too many fantasy radars even after the trade.
