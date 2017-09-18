Ducks' Nicolas Kerdiles: Hampered by groin ailment
Kerdiles is suffering from a groin injury, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Coach Randy Carlyle didn't elaborate on what this means for Kerdiles' availability long term after he missed a couple of training camp sessions, per Eric Stephens. The team should provide additional details if Kerdiles is not going to be ready for Opening Night against Arizona.
