Kerdiles is suffering from a groin injury, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Coach Randy Carlyle didn't elaborate on what this means for Kerdiles' availability long term after he missed a couple of training camp sessions, per Eric Stephens. The team should provide additional details if Kerdiles is not going to be ready for Opening Night against Arizona.

