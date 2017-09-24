Play

Kerdiles (groin) was placed on waivers Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The former Wisconsin Badger had only returned to practice with the team Saturday, but will now be assigned to AHL San Diego should he clear waivers. Kerdiles is a talented offensive player who will need to continue to prove himself at the minor-league level before being afforded an NHL job.

