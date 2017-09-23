Kerdiles (groin) participated in group practice with his teammates for the first time Saturday, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Kerdiles has been limited by the groin issue in the early portions of camp due to the ailment, but his return to practice marks significant progress with it. He played in just one contest for the Ducks last season and has missed some valuable time early in camp in his attempt to make the Opening Night roster.