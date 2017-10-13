Play

The Ducks recalled Kerdiles from AHL San Diego on Friday.

Nick Ritchie is still dealing with a lower-body injury ahead of Friday's matchup with Colorado, so Kerdiles will provide the Ducks with additional insurance up front in case Ritchie is unavailable against the Avalanche. The 23-year-old American racked up three points in his first game with AHL San Diego this season.

