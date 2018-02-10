Ducks' Nicolas Kerdiles: Reassigned to AHL
Kerdiles was returned to AHL San Diego on Friday.
Kerdiles wasn't afforded an opportunity to draw in this time around, returning to the minors after just two games. He's racked up an impressive 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) over 23 contests this season and will await his next opportunity at the top level.
