Kerdiles was sent down to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

The move to demote Kerdiles could be as simple as a cap-related, paper-only transaction or it could mean the team is preparing to active Ondrej Kase (head) off injured reserve ahead of Friday's clash with Montreal. Even if the 23-year-old Kerdiles is actually being reassigned to the Gulls, he figures to be the top of the Ducks' short list for call-ups throughout the season.