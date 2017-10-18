Ducks' Nicolas Kerdiles: Reassigned to minors
Kerdiles was sent down to AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
The move to demote Kerdiles could be as simple as a cap-related, paper-only transaction or it could mean the team is preparing to active Ondrej Kase (head) off injured reserve ahead of Friday's clash with Montreal. Even if the 23-year-old Kerdiles is actually being reassigned to the Gulls, he figures to be the top of the Ducks' short list for call-ups throughout the season.
