Ducks' Nikita Klepov: High-upside winger drafted 15th

Anaheim was the 15th overall pick by Anaheim in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Klepov led the OHL in scoring with 37 goals and 97 points in 67 games with the Peterborough Petes last season -- he's the first rookie to do that since Patrick Kane. He's great with the puck and has excellent vision. And he isn't afraid to shoot. Klepov is held in high regard -- in this year's OHL coaches poll, he was ranked the most dangerous player in the goal area and best shootout shooter in the Western Conference. He's not big, but he's not small either. But at 6-feet and 180 pounds, Klepov can be pushed outside. He will build strength as his body develops. He has the skills to quarterback the first power-play unit in Anaheim and play in the top six. Klepov won't be a star. But in an ideal situation, he becomes J.J. Peterka, the Buffalo version not the Utah one. Worst case? A middle-six winger who runs PP2.