Nesterenko notched an assist and four hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Nesterenko ended his seven-game point drought with an assist on a Mason McTavish tally in the first period. The 23-year-old Nesterenko has seen his ice time fluctuate wildly late in the season -- his 15:46 on Sunday was his highest mark of the season, and it came just two games after he bottomed out at 4:59 versus the Flames on Wednesday. He's produced six points, 20 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-4 rating over 20 appearances, a level of offense that suggests he's best suited to bottom-six duties.