Nesterenko scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

Nesterenko has started the year with the Ducks, playing in all four games so far. He was shuffled onto the second line at even strength, though his 11:58 of ice time Friday was in line with his regular usage. The goal was his first point of the season to go with three shots on net, 16 hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. Nesterenko will need to display a bit more offense to be a real option in most fantasy formats.