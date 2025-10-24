Nesterenko notched four assists while adding two shots on net, a blocked shot, a hit and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.

It was a career-best performance for the 24-year-old, who came into Thursday's contest with just six goals and eight points in his prior 36 NHL games dating back to 2022-23 -- including goose eggs in his first four games this season. Nesterenko has flashed some offensive upside in college and the minors however, including 13 goals and 34 points in 50 games for AHL San Diego last season, so the outburst isn't a complete shock. If he sticks in Anaheim's middle six and sees consistent time with centers like Mikael Granlund (two goals and five points Thursday), Nesterenko could put together a surprisingly productive campaign.