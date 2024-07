Nesterenko signed a one-year, two-way contract with Anaheim on Monday.

According to Eric Stephens of The Athletic, Nesterenko can earn $874,125 if he plays in the NHL during the upcoming campaign. The 22-year-old Nesterenko registered 16 goals and 37 points in 70 regular-season outings for AHL San Diego in 2023-24. He also had one goal, seven shots on net and seven hits in three NHL outings with Anaheim. Nesterenko will likely begin the 2024-25 campaign in the minors.