Nesterenko logged an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Nesterenko had been scratched for the first 13 games of December, but he got a chance to play Monday when Ross Johnston (illness) and Frank Vatrano (upper body) were ruled out. The 24-year-old Nesterenko has shown flashes of potential with nine points over 24 appearances this season. He's added 25 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-1 rating. It's unclear if he'll be a regular in the lineup moving forward, but he should have the edge over Jansen Harkins to stay in even once Johnston is healthy again.