Nesterenko scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

This was Nesterenko's third NHL appearance after signing out of Boston College. The 21-year-old winger has produced six shots on net while filling a middle-six role as he gets a late-season audition with the Ducks. He may have some appeal as a budget option in DFS down the stretch, but playing in a weak offense limits his rest-of-season potential.