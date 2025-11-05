Nesterenko scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

Nesterenko's goal late in the second period stood as the game-winner, and he also helped out on a Chris Kreider tally in the third. This was just the second game out of 10 that Nesterenko has earned a point, but both have been multi-point efforts with the winger racking up a goal and five helpers. He's also put up nine shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-5 rating so far. Nesterenko isn't seeing much power-play time and is in a middle-six role at even strength, but he could be worth a look in deeper formats if he can find a bit more consistency.