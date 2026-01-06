Anaheim waived Nesterenko on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Nesterenko is currently stuck in a 17-game goal drought during which he has recorded three assists, 20 shots and 33 hits while averaging 11:37 of ice time. Assuming the 24-year-old winger clears waivers, he will head down to AHL San Diego. The move to waive Nesterenko could result in increased minutes for Jansen Harkins.