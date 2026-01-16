Nesterenko was sent down to AHL San Diego on Thursday.

Nesterenko cleared waivers Jan. 7, but he spent another week on the NHL roster afterwards. His move to the AHL suggests at least one of Leo Carlsson (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body) or Cutter Gauthier (illness) should be good to go Friday versus the Kings. Nesterenko has nine points, 31 shots on net and 53 hits over 29 outings this season.