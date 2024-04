Nesterenko was called up from AHL San Diego on Friday, according to Derek Lee of The Sporting Tribune.

Nesterenko has spent the entire season in the at the AHL level, scoring 15 goals while adding 18 assists in 63 appearances. He played nine games with the Ducks last season -- after finishing three seasons at Boston College -- scoring once at the NHL level. He could play Friday versus Seattle, as Mason McTavish is questionable with a lower-body injury.